Five games into the new season and Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is averaging a career-best 32.6 points per game. The sample size is undeniably small, but at this point, it does look like Ja could sustain this blistering pace the rest of the way.

Stephen A Smith definitely agrees. So much so, that he believes the Grizzlies All-Star guard can actually go all the way and win the scoring title this season. On Thursday’s episode of NBA Countdown on ESPN, Stephen A stook his claim:

“I don’t this it’s too soon because we’re talking about Ja Morant, he can do what he wants to offensively,” Smith responded when asked if he thought it was too early to talk about the Grizzlies star’s scoring title credentials. “He is a spectacular talent. He’s box office. He knows it and responds to being the marquee. See that’s what you can always tell when you’re looking for those superstars that can lead the league in scoring –guys that respond to being the marquee in a very positive fashion. He does that.”

It’s hard to argue against what Smith is saying here. After all, Morant has lived up to all the hype that has surrounded him throughout his career. Last season, he had a breakout campaign that saw him take home the Most Improved Player of the Year award. Based on what we’ve seen from him so far this season, it looks like the Grizzlies superstar is ready to take it up another notch. Stephen A Smith is clearly a firm believer.