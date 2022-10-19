‘I wouldn’t say it’s a rivalry’: Ja Morant tries to downplay Grizzlies’ beef with Warriors

Ja Morant doesn’t believe there is a rivalry between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors. The Grizzlies and Warriors were involved a hard-fought playoff series last year which sparked rumors of a brewing rivalry. But Ja Morant recently revealed his perspective on the matter, per Talkin’ NBA on Twitter.

“I honestly I wouldn’t say it’s a rivalry, but I feel like everybody in the league is pretty much after Golden state,” Ja Morant said. “The foundation, legacy they built over there. Winning championships… the players they got over there, I feel like they got a target on their back.”

Ja Morant believes all teams in the NBA are trying to take down the Warriors, as Golden State is in the midst of a historic dynasty. Stephen Curry and the Warriors added yet another NBA Finals victory to the mantle following their 2021-2022 win.

However, this Grizzlies team has a chance to take down Golden State. Ja Morant is a true superstar and Memphis has built a steady foundation around him.

Former NBA player and current analyst Kendrick Perkins believes Ja Morant will make an MVP case for himself soon.

“When you talking about Ja Morant, listen, this shouldn’t surprise us. We should know this guy is going to be in the MVP conversation, if not winning MVPs in the near future,” Perkins said. “Right now, there’s nothing he can’t do. When you talk about being a floor general, he can do that. When you talk about scoring with the best of them, he proved that he can do that.”

If the Grizzlies continue to develop a championship-caliber roster around Morant, there is a chance that a real Grizzlies-Warriors rivalry will emerge.