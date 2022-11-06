‘I’m a big b******, mate’: Steven Adams’ hilarious take on manhandling Hornets

Since arriving to the Memphis Grizzlies back in 2021, Steven Adams has become a solid veteran leader for the young team. Now entering his 10th season in the NBA, Adams is still able to put up some big numbers on the court. On Friday in the Grizzlies win over the Charlotte Hornets, Adams grabbed 19 rebounds and gave a hilarious take on dominating the Hornets smaller frontline.

“I’m a big bastard, mate… don’t expect any of these little dudes to control the boards” ~Steven Adams when asked if controlling the boards comes naturally after his 19 rebound haul pic.twitter.com/ugoj37d97N — Steven Adams Stats (@funakistats) November 5, 2022

Adams also finished with 13 points, four assists, two steals and two blocked shots while shooting 60 percent from the field. Adams has finished in double-figures in rebounds in six of the Grizzlies nine games this season. The Grizzlies are 5-1 in those games. On the season, Adams is averaging 11.1 rebounds per game. Last season he averaged 10.o rebounds marking the first time in his career he’d averaged double-digits on the glass.

Along with the 11.1 boards, Steven Adams is putting up 7.0 points, 2.6 assists and 1.6 blocked shots on the season. He is shooting 58.3 percent from the field. Adams has never been that prolific of a scorer but he did average double-digits offensively for four consecutive seasons from 2016-2020 when he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

His latest comments are just the next in a long line of hilarious takes Adams has had over the years in postgame media sessions.

The Grizzlies clearly view Adams as an integral part of the team as they look to continue their ascent in the Western Conference. Prior to the beginning of the season, the Grizzlies inked Adams to a two-year, $25 million contract extension keeping him on the roster through at least the 2024-25 season.