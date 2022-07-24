Ja Morant gets 100% real on NBA nickname jerseys

Who else remembers the nickname jerseys the NBA used in 2014? Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant does, and he wants them back.

On Twitter, Morant responded to a question asking whether or not the NBA should bring back the famous jerseys where players had their nicknames at the back instead of their surnames. The Grizzlies youngster kept it simple, saying “yep.”

Ja Morant didn’t need to explain himself. The jersey was quite popular when the NBA used it in the Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets game in 2014, so it’s only natural he would want something similar in today’s game.

While the jersey also had its fair share of criticisms, it’s definitely a cool concept that would be brilliant as a one-off during a special game. Perhaps in the holidays or Christmas Day games, during which the NBA can also boost its sales.

It is worth wondering, however, what Morant’s nickname will be should the NBA decide to bring back the nickname jerseys. So far, no nickname sticks for the Grizzlies youngster even though he has been the most electrifying player in the league for the past year.

It shouldn’t be hard for the Grizzlies and the fans to come up with a brilliant nickname for him when it’s needed, though. Considering Morant’s popularity, there will surely a lot that will come up when they check for the best nickname for him.