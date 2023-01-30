Ja Morant is quickly making his case as the Memphis Grizzlies’ greatest player of all-time. The All-Star point guard has guided his team to multiple victories over the last couple of seasons, including playoff appearances. On Sunday night, Morant added to his legend by getting a bonkers triple-double that’s never been done in Memphis history during their 112 – 100 win against the Pacers, according to StatMuse.

Ja Morant tonight: 27 PTS

10 REB

15 AST First Grizzlies player ever with a 25/10/15 game. pic.twitter.com/vrsgFuKb0z — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 30, 2023

It’s also worth pointing out that this is Ja Morant’s seventh triple-double as a Grizzlies player. This is now the seventh triple-double for Morant in his career. The previous franchise career record is two. This is exactly why Memphis drafted the superstar point guard a couple of years ago.

Morant’s arrival has turned the fortunes of the Grizzlies around. After the former members of the Grit and Grind Grizzlies left, the team looked like it was a bit directionless. There were a completely middling team until Morant was drafted. Since then, Memphis built a competitive championship contender around the star point guard.

The Grizzlies this season have picked up from where they left off in 2022. They currently hold the second seed in the Western Conference, just behind Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets. Ja Morant is obviously a huge part of their success. However, there are plenty of other guys that have stepped up in different ways. Jaren Jackson Jr is still having a DPOY-level season, and the other cast members are pulling their weight.

It’s only a matter of time before Ja Morant finally takes the next step and turns into an MVP-level player. If he does lead his team to a championship, we might have to start talking about his Greatest Grizzlies Player of All-Time status.