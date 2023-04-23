Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Ja Morant scored 45 points against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. Morant is the only player in Memphis Grizzlies history to score 45 or more points in a playoff game, having now done it three times, per StatMuse. His 22 fourth quarter points is also the most in a single quarter in Grizzlies’ playoff history, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The Grizzlies were ultimately defeated by the Lakers in the end. Morant, however, was electric throughout the affair. In addition to his impressive 45-point outing, the Grizzlies’ star added 13 assists, nine rebounds, and six three-pointers. He was clearly willing to do whatever it took to keep Memphis in the game. In the end, though, Ja Morant didn’t receive enough help around him.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Dillon Brooks was ejected in the third quarter for a hard foul on LeBron James. Brooks’ absence hurt the Grizzlies without question. Desmond Bane scored 18 points but only attempted 14 total shots. He made seven of those field goal attempts, but he was contained for the most part. Jaren Jackson Jr shot 4-12 from the field and ended up with only 13 points. No other player scored more than seven for Memphis.

Even though Ja Morant is an incredibly talented player, the Grizzlies need to step up and help him out. He can’t do everything on his own. The Lakers are motivated right now, and it is clear that LA believes they can steal this series from Memphis. In order to avoid falling down 3-1 in the series, the Grizzlies will need all hands on deck around Morant in Game 4.