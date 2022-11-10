By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Published 20 hours ago



The Memphis Grizzlies saw their three-game winning streak come to an end on Monday following a 109-106 loss against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. The Grizzlies haven’t exactly had a scorching-hot start to the new season, but at the same time, they haven’t been bad either.

Be that as it may, it is clear that Memphis will want to get Jaren Jackson Jr. back as soon as possible. The 23-year-old went under the knife during the offseason to address a major foot injury, but it now looks like he’s going to be returning to action soon. This comes via NBA reporter Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

Grizzlies PF Jaren Jackson Jr. got his first 5-on-5 action the other day since summer surgery on his broken foot. “It’s kind of baby steps right now,” coach Taylor Jenkins said.

This is a welcome development for the Grizzlies, who could definitely use a boost on the defensive end. Jackson is considered by many as the squad’s best defender, so his return should only help Memphis improve this season.

Last season, Jackson averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and a league-leading 2.3 blocks per contest. He’s also a threat from beyond the arc, with the 6-foot-11 big man knocking down 1.6 triples per game last season for the Grizzlies.

There is still no firm timetable for Jackson’s return, but the fact that he’s progressing well in his rehab is a good sign. Memphis will likely take a cautious approach with their young star and his return to action, but Jaren Jackson Jr should still be back on the court sooner rather than later.