The competition for Western Conference Player of the Week has fans up in arms.

Ja Morant has had an impactful return to the league after sitting out the first part of the 2023-24 NBA season. In his first week back, Morant led the Grizzlies to an undefeated record. Unsurprisingly, he won the NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week honors for Week 9. Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards fans are not happy about their stars being snubbed though.

Ja Morant's Player of the Week honors has NBA fans defending other Western Conference stars

Morant averaged 28.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game from December 18th to 24th to secure the Player of the Week award, per NBA Communications. Fans recognize Morant's impact on the Grizzlies, but they could not deny the talents of two other Western Conference stars:

Luka 36.8 ppg 10.2 assists 10.1 rebounds … — plxby (@portlandedd) December 26, 2023

Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards both averaged 30 points or more in the week leading up to Christmas. However, one fan pointed out an important point that goes against Doncic: the Mavs lost more games than they won during the week.

The argument against Edwards is more tricky. The Timberwolves only lost one game during the week. Memphis lost on December 18th. However, the Grizzlies have been undefeated since Ja Morant returned to the team.

Nevertheless, all three Western Conference stars are deserving of the accolade. Still, the impressiveness of Morant's dominance after a several-month hiatus cannot be ignored.

The Grizzlies have a long road ahead of them to get back into the playoff picture. Memphis has a 9-19 record. Can Ja Morant continue his onslaught and help the Grizzlies back to .500 and a top-eight Western Conference spot?