Ja Morant just added to his collection yet again on Tuesday night. This time around, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar added no less than two Portland Trail Blazers players to his long list of poster victims. This came in the form of Drew Eubanks AND Shaedon Sharpe, who both pretty much stood no chance against Ja Morant with a full head of steam.

Ja rose up and threw one down over not one, but two Blazers defenders on what turned out to be a truly eye-popping poster dunk:

Unsurprisingly, Morant’s latest aerial antics had Grizzlies fans absolutely buzzing on the mean streets of Twitter:

Live and breathe the NBA?

Here is another angle of Morant’s dunk, which makes it look even more savage:

It’s safe to say at this point that Ja Morant is back in business. He spent some time away from the team after a highly-controversial gun scandal, but he is now clearly making up for the lost time.

His return came at just the right time for the Grizzlies too, with Memphis still chasing the No. 1 seed in the West. At the moment, Ja and Co. are still three games behind the top-ranked Denver Nuggets, who are also in action on Tuesday against the Houston Rockets. Both teams still have four games remaining, including Tuesday, and while Denver is currently the favorite to finish atop the West this season, the Grizzlies still have a chance here. Either way, Memphis is going to have home-court advantage in the playoffs — at least in the opening two rounds.