Ja Morant just added to his collection yet again on Tuesday night. This time around, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar added no less than two Portland Trail Blazers players to his long list of poster victims. This came in the form of Drew Eubanks AND Shaedon Sharpe, who both pretty much stood no chance against Ja Morant with a full head of steam.

Ja rose up and threw one down over not one, but two Blazers defenders on what turned out to be a truly eye-popping poster dunk:

JA MORANT POSTER OVER DREW EUBANKS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KP8hjC51gy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 5, 2023

Unsurprisingly, Morant’s latest aerial antics had Grizzlies fans absolutely buzzing on the mean streets of Twitter:

Why do people continue to jump with Ja Morant?!?! pic.twitter.com/ISUzYjvUis — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 5, 2023

JA MORANT OH MY GOODNESS 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/96Zf2VWR79 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 5, 2023

Got damn https://t.co/oH5IiJrxCB pic.twitter.com/ifIXnkF5gu — They Want Me Dead Like Pac (@KingMosesDaGod) April 5, 2023

Got damn 🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/2YPQJ3JPvA — JEFF AXEL da Great (@UnstoppableAX) April 5, 2023

Here is another angle of Morant’s dunk, which makes it look even more savage:

It’s safe to say at this point that Ja Morant is back in business. He spent some time away from the team after a highly-controversial gun scandal, but he is now clearly making up for the lost time.

His return came at just the right time for the Grizzlies too, with Memphis still chasing the No. 1 seed in the West. At the moment, Ja and Co. are still three games behind the top-ranked Denver Nuggets, who are also in action on Tuesday against the Houston Rockets. Both teams still have four games remaining, including Tuesday, and while Denver is currently the favorite to finish atop the West this season, the Grizzlies still have a chance here. Either way, Memphis is going to have home-court advantage in the playoffs — at least in the opening two rounds.