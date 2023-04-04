A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Dillon Brooks is not exactly the most popular player in the NBA right now. As a matter of fact, you could say that the Memphis Grizzlies forward has established himself as one of the most hated on individuals in the game today. To some extent, the same is the case for Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant, who apparently, has a pretty surprising take on Brooks and what the Grizzlies stud brings to the table.

Brooks has earned himself a reputation for being one of the most outspoken players in the league — both on and off the court. A lot of non-Grizzlies fans don’t enjoy Brooks’ antics, and they haven’t been shy about thrashing him whenever the opportunity arises. This isn’t the case for KD, though. For his part, Durant actually appreciates Brooks for who he is and what he does for Memphis:

“Yeah, sometimes he takes it too far, but it’s just a part of the role he has to play for his team,” KD said on a recent episode of his podcast. “We’ve seen so many players in the history of the game that we all love for doing the same stuff.

“… Yeah, sometimes he talks a little s**t to me, and I’m like, ‘Yo, just chill tonight.’ But I can respect that he’s bringing that energy to the game every time he plays. It’s not no front with him.”

While more than a few players out there have been vocal about their distaste for Dillon Brooks, it’s an entirely different approach for Kevin Durant. KD knows how hard it is to try and establish yourself in the top basketball league on the planet and how difficult it is to mentally prepare yourself for war every single night. As such, he has nothing but respect for Brooks’ approach to the game.

Regardless of the level of admiration he may have for Dillon Brooks, though, it is also clear that Durant still won’t have any of it when he’s on the receiving end of the Grizzlies star’s trash-talking on the court.