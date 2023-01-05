By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Memphis Grizzlies are fresh off a dominant win over the Charlotte Hornets. Ja Morant led the way with 23 points and eight assignments in the 131-107 victory. He also provided one of the more akward and peculiar highlights of the night.

After a triple from LaMelo Ball near the end of the third quarter, Morant let the inbound roll to a complete stop in the Hornets’ paint. He stands still and waits until Terry Rozier comes up to guard him before taking the ball and then starting play.

Ja Morant menacingly waits for the Hornets to guard him on the other end 👀pic.twitter.com/Fn2AGFcBED — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 5, 2023

This tactic is nothing new for Morant, who expertly forces the defense to pick him up and lets time waste away. The Grizzlies superstar has a good feel for NBA rules. Although this play wasn’t that important in the grand scheme of the game, it helped him lead his team to victory, tying them with the Denver Nuggets for the best record in the Western Conference.

On the other end of this play is the Hornets, who seriously lack urgency and/or discipline. Allowing that much time to go to waste is a horrible look, as it allows the Grizzlies to protect their sizable lead by doing literally nothing. With a 10-29 record, placing them last in the Eastern Conference, it seems like they already know their season will amount to nothing.

As his hilarious walk-the-dog play helps Memphis pick up another win, Ja Morant and the Grizzlies are eager to prove they are the top dogs in the NBA.