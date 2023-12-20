Ja Morant's sister goes full savage on haters.

There is not a much more perfect time for Ja Morant and his supporters to call out their haters than right now. The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard finally got to see action this season Tuesday night during a game against the New Orleans Pelicans, who were the unlucky victims of Morant's on-court wrath.

After Morant and the Grizzlies finished off the Pelicans in a 115-113 victory thanks to his game-winning bucket, his sister immediately went after all of the player's detractors. It was a long time coming. She waited months to get her emotions out of her chest and he cherished every moment out of it.

Ja Morant's sister talking her shit right now pic.twitter.com/sa3Qm061Fw — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) December 20, 2023

Despite being absent in the first 25 games of the Grizzlies this season, Ja Morant was able to return and play like the team's best player right away.

He shredded the Pelicans' defense for 34 points, making 12 of his 24 attempts from the field and 10 of his 12 tries from the free-throw line. His outside shot was rusty, as he went 0-for-5 from behind the arc, but he was efficient offensively, all things considered. He also added six rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and a block in an all-around brilliance on both ends of the floor. The Grizzlies could not have asked for a better performance from their high-flying star.

It is an exciting time to be a Grizzlies fan again. With Morant back, the Grizzlies have their best weapon leading them on the court.

Up next for Morant and the Grizzlies is a meeting with the Indiana Pacers on Thursday at home.