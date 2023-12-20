Ja Morant is winning and taking names.

The Memphis Grizzlies pulled out a nail-biting matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Ja Morant impressed in his first game back with Memphis since the Spring of 2023. The Grizzlies star made sure all who doubted him heard about it after the game when he talked about his “receipts.”

Ja Morant is not holding back on his mission to help the Grizzlies improve

Morant was jogging back into the locker room after the win against the Pelicans and boldly claimed, “I keep receipts too.”

"I KEPT RECEIPTS TOO!" Grizzlies star Ja Morant talking that talk after his walkoff game winner vs. the Pelicans 😂 (via @mikecwright)pic.twitter.com/Luch8u6kzq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 20, 2023

Morant is determined to prove his doubters wrong. His performance against the Pelicans was an excellent first step.

The Grizzlies star was dominant in his first game back since the 2022-23 season. The 24-year-old scored 34 points, dished eight assists, and grabbed six boards. However, his highlight of the night came at the end of the game.

Memphis had the ball with a few seconds left on the clock. Morant isolated, drove into the paint, and finished a tough contested layup at the buzzer to win 115-113. He was engulfed by his Grizzlies teammates as the squad celebrated the win.

The Pelicans battled but could not come out on top. Memphis moved to 7-19 with the victory and 13th place in the Western Conference. Still, the team will not give up on their quest to improve and move up the standings.

If Ja Morant and the Grizzlies can manage to go on a winning streak, they will make their way to the top of the conference in no time. Memphis next plays against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, December 21st.