Jaren Jackson Jr. is one of the most versatile big men in the NBA.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year isn't just arguably the best rim-protector in basketball and a viable switch defender on the perimeter, but has emerged as an imminently dangerous multi-level scorer, too. How many bigs in the league combine Jackson's defensive dominance with the ability to knock down long balls, beat slow-footed defenders off the bounce and produce with his back to the basket? The number of players who double as rappers and music artists, in fact, might be bigger—especially now that “Trip J” counts among them.

Jackson, performing as Trip J, released his debut music video on Saturday for the song “Cucamonga” featuring Daicia.

Jackson's had a busy offseason since the Grizzlies were eliminated from the second round of the playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers in May.

He began preparations for the 2023 World Cup with Team USA in late July, emerging as the Americans' starting center and primary big man as they vied for FIBA gold. A strong training camp and exhibition slate didn't carry over to World Cup play, though, Jackson's longstanding penchant for fouling and rebounding struggles frequently hurting Team USA en route to a disappointing fourth-place finish.

Needless to say, Jaren Jackson Jr. surely has much higher hopes than that for the rebuilt Grizzlies in 2023-24, especially once superstar point guard Ja Morant returns from a 25-game suspension. Memphis opens training camp on October 3rd.