Ty Jerome has quickly become one of the most sought-after players on the free agent market this offseason, and the Memphis Grizzlies are believed to have become the latest team to join the race. After what was a breakout season for the 27-year-old, Jerome is looking for a major pay raise from the estimated $2.5 million he earned last season.

The Grizzlies are still around $52 million under the luxury tax threshold and are looking to maintain financial flexibility to renegotiate a new deal for star big man Jaren Jackson Jr., while also potentially matching offers for Santi Aldama, who is set to be a restricted free agent. Despite that, several teams vying for Jerome's have earmarked Memphis as the frontrunners for his signature.

“Numerous rival teams have pinpointed Memphis as the team poised to enter Monday's business at the forefront of the Ty Jerome chase,” Marc Stein reported. “Jerome, though, was intent on securing a deal that starts at the full $14.1 million midlevel exception after a breakout season in Cleveland, so it remains to be seen how much the Grizzlies are actually willing to pay Jerome.”

“League sources say Memphis spent the weekend actively trying to shed the contract of newly acquired Cole Anthony, who joined the Grizzlies as part of the Desmond Bane trade with Orlando, by finding a trade partner willing to absorb his salary.”

Last season, Jerome averaged 12.5 points and 3.4 assists per game, while also shooting an impressive 43.9% from on three-point attempts. Memphis has thus far failed to shed Anthony's salary, and multiple other teams are expected to make a push for Jerome. While they have considerable cap space, the Grizzlies are also keeping tabs on the likes of Jackson and Aldama.

The Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, and Utah Jazz have also been linked to Jerome ahead of the start of free agency.