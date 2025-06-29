The NBA and Memphis Grizzlies fans desperately want Ja Morant to completely remove himself from his gun-related incidents in 2023 and move forward incident-free. Although the star point guard has not received any suspensions since or been seen brandishing a firearm, he still gave the league offices a headache with his finger-gun celebrations in April. The 25-year-old was assessed a $75,000 fine, and fans consequently gave him a unique nickname, one that he seems to be embracing as of Saturday.

Morant changed the profile photo on his Instagram and X/Twitter accounts to an image of Keanu Reeves' beloved “John Wick” character, via GrizzMuse, an apparent reference to the “Ja Wick” moniker that people have referred to him as on social media.

For those unfamiliar with the film franchise that reinvigorated Reeves' acting career, it centers around a legendary and retired hit man who comes back into focus after seeking revenge on a group of mobsters. Consequently, he ends up on the radar of almost every serious assassin and is forced to constantly fight to stay alive. It is John Wick versus the world, so to speak. There are multiple ways to interpret Morant's change as it pertains to this complex protagonist.

Wick is obviously extremely adept at using a firearm. If the 2022 All-NBA Second-Team selection is alluding to that aspect specifically, that might not go over well given his history. Or, maybe this “Ja Wick” transformation is sending another message: No. 12 is entering the offseason with a vengeance following all the criticism.

Ja Morant’s new profile picture: 😂🥷 pic.twitter.com/lTxjumvQ7j — GrizzMuse (@GrizzlyMuse) June 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ja Morant, Grizzlies press on

The Grizzlies are in the midst of a crucial summer, as they reshape their roster ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. Memphis appears fully committed to Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. as the co-cornerstones of this squad, at least at this time, after its decision to trade Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in mid-June. The front office further modified its vision by moving up to select promising wing Cedric Coward with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. This feels like a new era in Grind City.

But as long as he is healthy, which is certainly no guarantee, Ja Morant remains the centerpiece of this team. Sure, he is a polarizing figure, and yes, he is coming off an injury-ravaged campaign in which his production and overall efficiency dipped, but this electric athlete is still capable of great things on a basketball court. Despite the skepticism surrounding him, Morant seems determined to remind everyone of his scintillating skills.

Perhaps this “Ja Wick” persona is not meant to stoke flames or give the NBA the finger, but rather to serve as personal motivation in the face of all the mockery. If genuinely positive results follow, fans will extol him once again. Even so, the Grizzlies would probably appreciate it if their their franchise pillar laid low for a bit.