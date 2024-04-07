The Memphis Grizzlies retired the jersey of Marc Gasol, honoring one of the very best players in franchise history. His No. 33 jersey will be deservedly immortalized for his incredible talent and impact on the franchise. Before it was lifted to the rafters, he spoke fondly of the community and his former teammates.
When he addressed the crowd at the FedEx Forum, Gasol thanked the Grizzlies fans for making the city such a great place to be for him and his family. His brother, Pau, played several seasons in Memphis before Marc made it there, giving him extra familiarity with the city he would become a legend in.
Gasol said that he grew up wanting to be like Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, emulating the way they played. But he added that, after getting traded from Memphis to the Toronto Raptors, he started doing something similar with the players he spent years fighting alongside with.
“I imagined, ‘How would Tony Allen approach this defensive assignment that he has tonight against the best player on the other team? What would his mindset be?’” Gasol said. “When they let me, or when they asked me to, I thought, ‘Okay, how is Z-Bo [Zach Randolph] gonna take over this stretch of the game and be a beast on the block?’ And through it all, I thought, ‘How is Mike Conley gonna keep it all together in a championship run?’”
Just as much as Gasol elevated the Grizzlies, the core he served as the centerpiece for defined his career. When he went on to help Toronto win it all, he got the defining phrase of that team etched into his championship ring.
“I'll be thankful forever,” Gasol said to conclude his speech. “And — Grit ‘N Grind.”
Marc Gasol jersey retired by Grizzlies
Gasol received love and support from teammates throughout his years in Memphis ahead of his jersey being lifted to the rafters. He played 769 games in his tenure that lasted over a decade and now joins Zach Randolph as the only other Memphis player with their jersey in the rafters. The bond between the core four players on the Grit ‘N Grind Grizzlies, which was rounded out by the backcourt duo of Marc Gasol and Tony Allen, is a tight one that will always be celebrated amongst the franchise.
Gasol, Randolph, Conley and Allen played together for seven seasons, establishing the Grizzlies as a playoff team in the Western Conference and making it as far as the conference finals. The four reminisced about the time they spent playing together in front of the crowd.
In 11 seasons with the Grizzlies, Gasol earned three All-Star nominations, two selections to All-NBA teams (First Team in 2014-15 and Second Team the prior season) and the 2012-13 Defensive Player of the Year award. He is the all-time franchise leader in rebounds, blocks, field goals made and free throws made and attempted. He's also second in points and assists and third in steals.
The Grizzlies honored Gasol following a game against the Philadelphia 76ers, which gave Nick Nurse and Kyle Lowry the chance to celebrate one of the key players on the Raptors' 2019 championship run. Toronto traded for Gasol mid-season and made him a starter throughout the postseason.
Mike Conley shows up to Memphis despite Timberwolves schedule
As Conley and the Minnesota Timberwolves finish out their season, the former Grizzlies star made sure he was there in Memphis to show his support for Gasol. He said after the festivities that he made sure he would be there.
Gasol's ceremony was sandwiched in between road games against the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers. The Timberwolves have already secured a playoff berth but are still fighting to obtain the top seed in the Western Conference. Conley, though, knew he had to be there for his former co-star. His scrambling made a special night even greater and displayed why he is regarded as a special, fantastic teammate.
At some point in the future, Conley's No. 11 jersey from his days with the Grizzlies will be retired. It seems only fitting that Allen's No. 9 jersey is also memorialized eventually. For now, it's Gasol's time to receive heaps of praise and celebration for his time in Memphis.