The Memphis Grizzlies releasing Derrick Rose led to a shocking retirement going by everyone's reactions at Media Day. Players, staff, and executives who grew up as fans learned of the news on social media without warning. The front office and coaches had already flipped to filling those backup point guard shoes, though, mainly with some in-house talent. Marcus Smart was asked about moving over to the spot during Grizzlies Media Day while Scotty Pippen Jr. was fielding questions about winning the job outright.

Well, there are plenty of storylines coming out of Grizzlies training camp. The Grizzlies' gamble on Zach Edey's footwork has been front and center. Some new Marcus Smart trade rumors suggest Pippen Jr. is seizing the backup point guard role.

Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman suggested that has always been part of the plan during Media Day.

“We’ll see where things shake out, in terms of who’s in what role as we kick the season off,” explained Kleiman. “But Scotty is someone who we have real confidence in playing a role.”

Pippen Jr. is trying to pick brains but also blaze his own path as a pro, as told to ClutchPoints.

Expand Tweet

“Growing up I used to always go to Chicago Bulls games and was around Derrick as a kid,” Pippen Jr. continued. “I feel I've been seeing him since I was 10 years old so that was a surreal feeling to play with him on the roster last season. I definitely talked to him after I heard the news of his retirement. I wouldn't say ‘filling his shoes' or anything like that. I don't really look at it that way.”

He clearly understood the pathway to NBA playing time coming out of Vanderbilt University. Pippen Jr. made 2k25 Las Vegas Summer League First-Team and was an MVP snub by some accounts. Putting up 21.5 points, 8.7 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.3 steals to get into the MVP conversation was just the next step in an upward development trajectory.

Pippen Jr. also told ClutchPoints it's been all grit and grind this offseason with very little time for vacations.

“I appreciate you saying I got snubbed (for MVP) but I've been just been building on that,” Pippen Jr. laughed. “I think I had a good Summer League. Even leading up to that, just finishing off last season as well. The core of me, (GG Jackson), (Jake Laravia), we grinded out the whole summer being in Memphis. Following Summer League we've all been here as well. Just working on getting better and leading, working towards the season.”

The Grizzlies got good value from the two-way deal to wind down last season. Pippen Jr. took a couple of weeks to adjust, sure. He still posted a two-week, six-game stretch of 19.2 points, six assists, four rebounds, and almost three steals in 30 minutes per game. The 3.7 turnovers are a problem easily fixed by giving the ball back to Ja Morant for most of that time. Pippen Jr.'s future relies more on the 33.3% from beyond the arc in that six-game stretch being the floor and not the ceiling.

Grizzlies getting Scotty Pippen Jr. situated for success

Pippen Jr. got into 21 games (16 starts) for an injury-ravaged Grizzlies group last season. The 23-year-old averaged 12.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.7 steals in just over 25 minutes per night while shooting 49.3% from the field and 41.7% from three-point range. That got Pippen Jr. and the Grizzlies brass thinking about a bigger role on a two-way contract.

“I've been talking with Zach (Kleiman) a lot, coach Taylor (Jenkins). They've been pretty transparent with me about steps of going forward,” Pippen Jr. shared. “There's definitely a path for me to get that roster spot, so I'm just trying to go out there during training camp, just compete, and do whatever I can to get that spot.”

It sounds like a good preseason would seal the deal. If all goes well, Pippen Jr. could plan on checking into the game as the lead table setter for a Western Conference contender. That clarity would go a long way to helping Pippen Jr. feel like a bigger part of the Ja Morant-led team.

“I feel like previously in my last two years, I didn’t really feel like I was, you know, kind of a part of the team,” admitted Pippen Jr. “I feel like this year I have something to play for or something to be excited about. Whether it’s the roster spot or just playing for a team that believes in me and my teammates, trust me regardless I’m just happy to be here.”