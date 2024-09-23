The Memphis Grizzlies have decided to waive Derrick Rose just days before players report to training camp ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Rose, 35, played in only 24 games in his first season with the Grizzlies last year due to multiple injuries. The soon-to-be 36-year-old guard was expected to return to the Grizzlies and be a veteran backup behind both Ja Morant and Marcus Smart for the 2024-25 season. Now, he will become a free agent once he clears waivers, leaving his immediate future in the league uncertain.

It is certainly surprising to see Memphis parting ways with the veteran point guard, especially since he has always been a beloved veteran in the locker room. Not to mention, Rose himself stated that he would be back with the Grizzlies for the 2024-25 season despite all of his injuries.

After signing a two-year, $6.55 million contract with the team last offseason, Rose was set to make $3.35 million during the 2024-25 season. Since he did not have any guarantee clauses in his contract, the Grizzlies will absorb his contract as dead cap. Once Rose clears waivers, the Grizzlies will have 13 players under contract, meaning that they will likely convert one of their two-way contract players or training camp invites to an actual contract and roster spot for the upcoming season.

For Rose, being waived by the Grizzlies on the verge of turning 36 leaves the former star with little options. A return to Memphis, where he had played his college basketball, sparked a lot of intrigue, but Rose's health once again stood in the way of him making an impact.

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that held interest in Rose as a veteran reserve in the past. However, the Lakers do not currently have an open roster spot, and they are dangerously close to the second tax apron. Any transaction they make to absorb more salary would result in them crossing this threshold.

Rose, a three-time All-Star and former league MVP, has seen his career devastated by injuries. Ahead of what would've been his 16th season in the NBA, Rose now has a major decision to make about possibly continuing his career.