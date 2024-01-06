After a hard-fought win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Marcus Smart had a defiant message about the Grizzlies' season.

Talk about a season revived! At one point, the Memphis Grizzlies' season looked like it was going nowhere fast. Ja Morant's absence hurt the team far more than many anticipated. With Morant back, it hasn't been as smooth sailing as they'd like. However, they are starting to piece together more wins than the start of the year.

The Grizzlies' latest win saw them best another struggling Western Conference team in the Los Angeles Lakers. It was a scintillating win that kept Memphis alive, somehow. After the game, Marcus Smart talked about the team and how they're going to be attacking the 2023-24 season. Smart's statement seems to indicated that the team has no intention of giving up anytime soon.

Grizzlies' Marcus Smart: “It's a make or miss league… No matter what we've been through this year, we're gonna continue to fight.”

Marcus Smart was one of the Grizzlies' big acquisitions during the offseason. A long-time Celtics stalwart, Smart was expected to be the captain of the team after Ja Morant's suspension. Memphis' track record without their star point guard gave some fans hope that they could survive without their star. Unfortunately, that did not happen at all.

Memphis' season has been nothing short of a disaster. If not for the disasterclass that is the Detroit Pistons, we might be talking about this Grizzlies team as the worst in the league. Even after the win against the Lakers (and winning their last 6 of 10), the team is still 12-23, good for 13th in the West. They've been genuinely one of the worst teams in the league, looking lost with their star point guard.

Truth be told, it might be too late to salvage the Grizzlies' absymal season. The best they can do is make it to the Play-In Tournament. Is that really going to make a difference, though? This season should instead be looked at as an experimental season, a season to assess their pieces. Which players should they retain? Who knows, though: crazier comebacks have happened in the league, after all. If Memphis can find a way to get back to playoff contention, it might be the greatest comeback story in franchise history.