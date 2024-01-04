The Grizzlies did not look good in their loss to the Raptors, leading Taylor Jenkins to place the blame on himself.

The Memphis Grizzlies appear to have hit another bump in the road after excelling in the wake of Ja Morant's return from a 25-game suspension, as they have now lost four of their last five games after suffering a 116-111 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. After the game, head coach Taylor Jenkins had some harsh words for the person who he felt was responsible for this loss.

It's been a tough season for Jenkins, who has had to overcome all the drama surrounding Morant to try to keep his team focused on winning games. Considering how they are just 11-23 on the season, it's safe to say he hasn't really had much success in that regard. And after losing to the Raptors, Jenkins placed the blame on his own shoulders, saying he needs to do better to have Memphis prepared to compete on a nightly basis.

"I gotta get this team better prepared. We were flat tonight. It's on me." 🎙️ Coach Jenkins speaking to the media after tonight's game pic.twitter.com/3iDNsPXTvA — Bally Sports: Grizzlies (@GrizzOnBally) January 4, 2024

The Grizzlies kept this game tight, but at the end of the day, it simply looked like the Raptors wanted the win more than them. Jenkins has his hands full with this team, and he knows it's his job to keep them focused on winning basketball games. While they have the talent to beat any team they go up against, Jenkins admitted he's got to do a better job coaching his players and coming up with gameplans in order to ensure their success.

It may seem a bit dramatic, but this sort of accountability is always good to see, as Taylor Jenkins isn't running for the Grizzlies' problems, but rather looking for potential solutions to them. He will next have a chance to lead Memphis to a victory on Friday night when they take on their newfound rival of sorts in the Los Angeles Lakers.