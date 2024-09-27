The Memphis Grizzlies released a statement Friday morning announcing that forward Vince Williams Jr. suffered a left shin injury during a recent training session. Imaging revealed a stress reaction in the upper portion of his tibia. According to the team's medical staff, Williams will be reevaluated in approximately four weeks and is expected to make a full recovery. The Grizzlies noted that further updates on his status would be provided as necessary.

This injury comes at an unfortunate time for the Grizzlies, with training camp set to begin next week. The Grizzlies were already facing depth concerns at the forward position following the recent injury to GG Jackson, who will miss the first three months of the season after undergoing surgery for a broken right foot. The team’s thinning roster adds a layer of concern as they look to regroup after a challenging 2023-24 campaign.

Williams, 24, had a promising season last year, emerging as a key contributor for Memphis. In the 2023-24 season, he started in 33 of the 52 games he played for the Grizzlies, averaging 10 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. He shot a solid 44.6% from the field and connected on 37.8% of his three-point attempts, showcasing his versatility and ability to space the floor.

Grizzlies deal with a hindered roster again heading into 2024-25 season

The Grizzlies are hoping to bounce back in the 2024-25 season after a series of injuries and off-court issues hampered their performance last year. Chief among these challenges was the suspension of star point guard Ja Morant, who missed the first 25 games of the season. Morant returned to the lineup for just nine games before a shoulder injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season, further derailing Memphis' playoff hopes.

Williams' injury puts even more pressure on the Grizzlies' frontcourt, which will need to rely on other players to step up in his absence. The team’s depth at the forward position was already compromised, and Williams’ absence could prompt the Grizzlies to explore options to fill the void as training camp approaches.

While the team expects Williams to make a full recovery, his status will be closely monitored in the coming weeks. Memphis will have to manage the early part of the season with a depleted roster, hoping their key players can stay healthy as they aim for a better outcome in the 2024-25 campaign.

The Memphis Grizzlies have faced injury woes before, but the recent string of setbacks at the forward position adds a new layer of difficulty for a team looking to get back on track. With Vince Williams Jr. and GG Jackson out, the Grizzlies will need to make adjustments heading into training camp and the start of the regular season.