Grizzlies make sure Ja Morant has long-term help with latest roster move

The Memphis Grizzlies are poised to become one of the elite teams in the Western Conference behind budding superstar Ja Morant. But every star need a supporting cast of role players, and the Grizzlies have found one in Brandon Clarke.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Grizzlies and Clarke agreed to a four-year, $52 million extension ahead of Monday’s deadline.

Brandon Clarke was drafted 21st overall in the 2019 draft and has developed into a solid role player off the bench for the Grizzlies.

In three seasons in Memphis, Clarke has averaged 10.9 points and 5.6 rebounds in 21.9 minutes per game. He’s shot 59.1 percent from the field.

Last season in the playoffs, Clarke upped his production as the Grizzlies pushed the eventual champion Golden State Warriors to six games in the Western Conference semifinals.

During Memphis’ postseason run, Clarke upped his numbers to 12.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, including 3.8 on the offensive end, in 24.7 minutes of play. He shot 61.5 percent from the field.

The Grizzlies won 56 games last season and earned the No.2 seed in the West. Hoping to build off that momentum this upcoming season, having key players like Clarke in the fold will be crucial.

The Grizzlies evidently value their core as Clarke is the fifth player of this group to sign an extension over the last two seasons. The other four are Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams and John Konchar.

If the Grizzlies are able to maintain this level of play and keep this core together, there’s no doubt they will be a force not only in the West, but in the NBA overall, for years to come.