Ja Morant is in the midst of an important basketball offseason, especially with the Memphis Grizzlies making changes around the duo of him and Jaren Jackson Jr. The two-time NBA All-Star, however, is also focusing on his off-the-court ventures as well.

Earlier this week, Morant and his family announced the launch of Catch12.

Grizzlies' Ja Morant, family launches Catch12 media company

Ja Morant and his circle officially launched a media company this week, Catch12, with an eye on creating original content, highlighting community impact, and providing cultural storytelling to spotlight real stories and build generational influence.

Morant has been in the spotlight quite a bit in recent years, with many of those experiences being negative. The goal for Ja Morant's new media company is to reclaim the narrative and amplify authentic voices from the culture, starting with the Memphis Grizzlies guard's own voice.

Led by Chairman of the Board Ja Morant, as well as CEO Phil Morant, Catch12 will operate at the intersection of sports, storytelling, and social impact. The company serves as the central hub for all media, branding, and ventures connected to the Morant family, including his Nike EYBL program “Twelve Time,” the “Tee’d Up Podcast” featuring his father Tee Morant, and his My Brothers No Others Foundation, also known as the MBNO Foundation.

“This is more than a media company,” CEO Phil Morant said in the release. “It’s a platform to tell real stories—from where we come from, how we got here, and what we’re building for the next generation.”

Per the official Catch12 release:

Catch12’s official website, www.catch12.com, will host an evolving portfolio of original content, including mini-documentaries, exclusive interviews, and branded series that spotlight rising talent, celebrate icons, and speak directly to underserved communities. The company is already in production on multiple series, starting with the Tee’d Up Podcast, a docu-series chronicling the Morant’s inner circle, and a full-length documentary following the Morant’s youth basketball program, Twelve Time. As the company grows, Catch12 is also exploring additional verticals that align with its core mission—expanding its reach across media, investment, and cultural innovation. These initiatives remain in development but reflect the broader ambition of Catch12 to build lasting influence and generational value.

The new Catch12 Media Company will also feature leadership from Ja Morant's father, Tee Morant, his best friend and Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Davonte Pack, as well as other long-time members of Team Morant.

“We’re not waiting for someone to tell our story,” said Berry Winn, Chief Operating Officer of Catch 12. “We’re building the platform ourselves—with purpose, pride, and power.”

A two-time NBA All-Star, Ja Morant just finished his sixth season in the NBA, all with the Memphis Grizzlies. Morant has won Rookie of the Year in 2019-20, Most Improved Player of the Year for 2021-22, and made an All-NBA team in the 2021-22 season.

In 50 games this past season, Morant averaged 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 31 percent from three.