It's hard for anyone to follow in their father's footsteps regardless of profession. The NBA is no exception and this year's NBA2k25 Summer League action has a few examples. The Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James has gotten most of the headlines but the Memphis Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen Jr. has come a long way in making a name for himself in this game in Las Vegas. Learning to celebrate the small successes while in the shadows of a father who is in the Hall of Fame was just part of the process.

Still, it's tough when even teammates are throwing out comparisons. Memphis got to the Las Vegas Summer League playoffs through a suffocating defense as much as an explosive offense. GG Jackson was quick with reply when asked about the consistent ball pressure. He immediately credited the team's point-of-attack defender.

“Scotty P is not like his daddy,” Jackson joked. “He's been doing extremely well. Great locker room guy giving us pointers during the game from the bench and stuff. (Pippen Jr.) and Jake (LaRavia) are the leaders of our team.”

Pippen Jr., vying to be the team's backup point guard, did as a proper point guard should: He spread the love around.

“Honestly, it's all of us playing together with chemistry. A lot of our defense, getting steals and stuff, that's just chemistry and playing for one another…We have a good group of guys with some chemistry coming in from last year. I knew I'd have a significant role in Summer League at point guard,” explained Pippen Jr. “The coaches have been transparent about what they want me to do in order to get that roster spot. I'm trying to make it hard for them not to give it to me. I've been playing my butt off.”

Pippen Jr. is perhaps being too humble according to head coach Jason March, who flipped the script when asked about the Grizzlies not giving up shots in the paint even with Zach Edey unavailable.

“Why is that though,” March questioned the media. “There is always a why when things are going wrong for us or the other team.”

The answer to that particular why for the undefeated Grizzlies this summer?

“Scotty Pippen Jr. has been unbelievable,” March proclaimed. “…and that's a challenge from coach (Taylor) Jenkins.”

Scotty Pippen Jr. guiding the Grizzlies this summer

Scottie Pippen Jr. should make the NBA All-Summer League team. The 23-year-old is averaging 19.3 points on 54% shooting from the field and 33.3% from three-point range. His 7.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 steals per game against just two turnovers have helped pace the Grizzlies through what can be somewhat disjointed contests.

A double-double would have been nice though. Pippen Jr. had to blame that shortcoming on the team's tallest player, Trey Jemison.

“I was trying to get one more assist,” Pippen Jr. admitted proudly. “Trey missed the dunk! I was kind of frustrated about that. I'm going to throw Trey under the bus because that would have been a good way to get my double-double.”

The Grizzlies are 4-0 in NBA2k25 Summer League action with a semifinal date against the Los Angeles Clippers on deck. Coach March's game plan will lean towards letting Pippen Jr. lead the rest of the way. It worked down the stretch against the Orlando Magic. Pippen Jr. had 16 fourth-quarter points to close out a 104-98 victory.

“I coached against Scotty in the G-League. I've had to deal with him before. I think you just said it: Leadership. He kind of just refocused our group and reorganized us when things got a little chaotic (versus Orlando),” March agreed. “You only get two timeouts a half in Summer League so I was trying to be careful with that last one. I used one early in the second half when I didn't like how we were playing so I was trying to hold on to that (second timeout). I was also wanting our players to understand ‘We trust you' too. That's a big part of it and Scotty was unbelievable.”

As for any lingering thoughts that perhaps he is going underappreciated or the exploits are going underreported when it comes to on-court accomplishments, the work pays what it pays according to Pippen Jr.

“Nothing gets underappreciated,” Pippen Jr. told ClutchPoints. “I just go out and play hard.”

Pippen was undrafted out of Vanderbilt and was on the Lakers before being traded to the Grizzlies last year. Now he is in line to fill the backup point guard role behind All-World superstar Ja Morant. There will be no more time spent in Hall of Fame shadows for what should be a crucial rotational talent for the Grizzlies next season.

Not that an nepotism would be necessary. If anything has been made clear this summer it is that there will be no need to hide behind a Hall of Fame name.

Scotty Pippen Jr.'s play can speak for itself.