The NBA season is now one-third of the way complete with the lines between contenders, pretenders, and also-rans becoming clearer by the day. Some games are expected to be far more competitive than others but individual matchups in blowouts are still worth watching. Zach Edey versus Yves Missi is exactly the kind of clash that will keep a meeting between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans interesting.

Both Zach Edey and Yves Missi have earned starting roles this season and they climb up the NBA Rookie of the Year ladder. Edey (11.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.9 blocks/steals) has made 9-of-20 (45%) three-pointers. That threat should pull Missi out of the paint. However, the surprising Pelicans rookie has been making plays and recovering from the perimeter all season.

Missi leads all rookies in double-doubles (7), rebounds per game (8.6), and total rebounds (258). He is averaging 9.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks/steals per game. Edey has better shooting percentages from the field and the free-throw line. Missi has not made a three-pointer but has shown more spring in his step while handling the ball and driving to the rim. Their unique styles should make for a great Friday Night rookie fight.

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins heaped on the praise for Edey after a record-breaking 155-128 home win over the Toronto Raptors.

“Zach was a force (in the win over the Raptors),” Jenkins boasted. “His rebounding was phenomenal, had a couple of blocked shots but just deterring shots in the paint, deterring drives in the paint. I thought he was pretty grounded on the offensive side with his finishes. He was able to get in better positions and his spacing on the offensive side was really good. Overall he was huge when we went on a couple of runs. Transition opportunities come from his blocked shots or him limiting them to just one shot. His presence was huge for us on both ends.”

These standout performances do not happen in a vacuum. Work done in training camp is starting to pay off now that Edey has seen the actions in live-game situations. The Grizzlies rookie is getting more comfortable with the NBA game with every repetition. Putting it all together for a full game, or NBA Playoffs series, is the next step towards a long, successful career.

“Especially in a rookie season, anytime you can get success, even in small doses you keep stacking those days,” Jenkins began. “(Zach Edey) is a force on the inside offensively but also playing out on the perimeter. It's not just the shooting it's the playmaking and him getting comfortable in that area. It opens up different spacing opportunities for our group. We can get to the paint with an open paint.”

Everything starts on the defensive end for the 7-foot-4 rookie though. That is why Jenkins plans to throw Edey into unique looks more often. The Grizzlies need more data points on how the rookie big man will hold up in the postseason. Going against Yves Missi will make for a good film study.

“Defensively, I keep talking about the strides he is making there with physicality,” noted Jenkins. “He is guarding shooting bigs. He is making switches on guards. You know, getting through those situations is still a work in progress but he has been locked in. We'll watch the film and try to find those momentum builders on offense and defense.”

The Zion Williamson wars with Ja Morant never panned out. That's why everyone tuning into the Pelicans-Grizzlies matchups this season will be watching Zach Edey versus Yves Missi.