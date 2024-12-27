ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we head towards the Western Conference for this next battle between rivals. The Memphis Grizzlies will visit the New Orleans Pelicans for the second meeting between these two squads this season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Pelicans prediction and pick.

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently third-place in the Western Conference and will face the Toronto Raptors before hitting the road to visit New Orleans. The Grizzlies are 12-3 over their last 15 games and they already own a win over the Pelicans this season, looking to do so again as the betting favorites.

The New Orleans Pelicans are currently last overall in the West and own the second-worst record in the NBA. They've gone just 1-16 over their last 17 games, losing seven consecutive games as they head into this one. They'll face the Rockets at home before hosting the Grizzlies as they desperately hope for a home win.

Here are the Grizzlies-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Pelicans Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: -9.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -460

New Orleans Pelicans: +9.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +360

Over: 238.5 (-112)

Under: 238.5 (-108)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Pelicans

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network, FOX New Orleans, NBA League Pass

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Memphis Grizzlies have really kicked things into high gear and they've been one of the league's hottest teams over the last month. Their rookie draft pick Zach Edey from Purdue has forced his way into the starting rotation and he's been one of the most consistent rookies in all of his class. Over the last 10 games, he's averaging 9.5 RPG and is shooting 40% from three, showing off his versatile skill set and developing more as a pro with each passing game. Expect him to feast down low during this mismatch.

Ja Morant has been playing like a man on a mission this season and continues to turn in eye-popping performances each night. With Jaren Jackson Jr. healthy and in the lineup, the Grizzlies are massive inside and have some of the most versatile options at guard in all of the league. Desmond Bane has also been hot over the last ten games, shooting 40% from three and averaging 17.1 PPG. Expect the Grizzlies to try and win this game big to give some of their depth players a chance to gain minutes.

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

Not much has been going right for the Pelicans this season as Zion Williamson and his injury woes continue to stagnate this team's progression. It doesn't help that Brandon Ingram will be out for at least two more weeks with an ankle injury, while key role player Jose Alvarado is also down with a hamstring injury. CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy have been holding things down in terms of scoring, but this team needs its stars more than ever if they expect to turn things around.

Dejounte Murray has been a big spark plug for this offense throughout the year and we should be in for a fun scoring battle between him and Ja Morant. Expect Murray to be aggressive in driving to the rim while CJ McCollum will be looking to heat up from the field. Averaging just 105.7 PPG, scoring will be at a premium for the Pelicans, but they should benefit from Memphis' high pace and willingness to play this game in transition.

Final Grizzlies-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

The Grizzlies managed to handle the Pelicans 120-109 during their earlier meeting this season and Memphis has only grown stronger since that win. The Pelicans, on the other hand, continue to slide and without Brandon Ingram or Zion Williamson close to returning, there aren't too many bright spots for the Pelicans moving forward.

Ultimately, we have to favor the current run the Grizzlies are on and they seem to be playing with a high level of energy over the last month, which is when they're at their very best. Zach Edey and Jaren Jackson will see a huge mismatch in the paint during this game, so I expect Memphis to lead the paint scoring and rebounding efforts throughout this one. Let's roll with the Grizzlies to win and cover the spread on the road.

Final Grizzlies-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies -9.5 (-112)