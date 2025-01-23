Former NBA star Zach Randolph recently reflected on his departure from the Memphis Grizzlies, describing the emotional toll it took on him. Speaking on the Run Your Race podcast with Theo Pinson, Randolph expressed his disappointment over not being re-signed by the franchise where he spent eight impactful seasons.

When asked by Pinson, “Did you want to retire a Grizzly?” Randolph gave a candid response:

“Yes. That f**ked me up. When they didn’t sign me back, you know, that f**ked me up – That’s my city, you know what I mean. I love that city and the people in it so just being there and being able to [do] all the stuff we was able to do. Get the city behind us and build something from scratch – it was hard. I was blessed to go to Sacramento with coach [Dave] Joerger, my man. Coach Joerger, he was the coach at Memphis with me so Sacramento was great and after that I had retired.”

Zach Randolph reflects on lasting bond with Grizzlies despite rocky departure

Randolph’s connection to Memphis remains strong, despite the initial frustration he felt after leaving the organization. Pinson also asked if he held a grudge against the Grizzlies for not bringing him back.

“I did because you know I wanted to be there. Like I said, I would have took a player minimum because that’s how much I f**ked with the organization and the people in the city. It all worked out, you know what I mean. That’s my city, you know I’m doing a lot of stuff with the team now and it was a great time there. That’s the city, man,” Randolph said.

Randolph played 17 seasons in the NBA before retiring in 2019. He spent eight of those years with the Grizzlies, where he averaged 16.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 551 games. His time in Memphis was marked by success, including two All-Star selections in 2010 and 2013, and a spot on the All-NBA Third Team in 2011.

Randolph was a cornerstone of the Grizzlies' “Grit and Grind” era, helping the franchise achieve its first-ever trip to the Western Conference Finals in 2013. That season, Memphis won a franchise-record 56 games before being eliminated by the San Antonio Spurs in a sweep.

In 2021, the Grizzlies honored Randolph by retiring his No. 50 jersey, cementing his legacy with the franchise. Despite his rocky departure, Randolph remains actively involved with the organization and continues to view Memphis as his home.

“Memphis is my city,” Randolph reiterated during the podcast. His comments highlight the deep bond he shares with the team and the community that embraced him during his career.