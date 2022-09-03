Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s first signature shoe with Nike is set to be released, and if rumors are true, it’s coming soon.

According a a report by Sole Retriever, Morant’s sneakers are scheduled to drop in the summer of 2023. While the sports giant has yet to release an early look at the shoes, the same reporting noted the plans to have three colorways for the signature shoes of the Grizzlies star: Phantom/Action Green, Cobalt Bliss/Citron Tint, and Game Royal/Black.

The said Morant signature sneakers are expected to retail at $110. However, since there is no official announcement yet, it’s best to take such information with a grain of salt.

If the report is indeed true, then Nike is making the right move. Ja Morant is currently one of the hottest NBA players today, so it’s the best time to drop a shoe for him.

While Morant has been on the receiving end of plenty of criticisms for his on-court actions and gestures, there is no denying that he is one of the most marketable players today. His popularity is sky-high, and so Nike would be wasting a massive opportunity if they don’t release his own shoe line.

Hopefully we’ll get to see more about the rumored shoes and get more details about its release.

For what it’s worth, Morant is not the only one getting his first shoe line. Apparently, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is also getting one, albeit under the Jordan Brand.

Time to celebrate, Sneaker heads?