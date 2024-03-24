The Memphis Grizzlies will head to Colorado to face the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Grizzlies-Nuggets prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Nuggets defeated the Portland Trailblazers 114-111 in a nailbiter on Saturday at the Moda Center. Somehow, they won despite not having the services of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, who both sat out with ailments. Instead, Reggie Jackson led the way with 23 points, while Aaron Gordon added 22. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 13 points while shooting 4 for 6. Michael Porter Jr. had 12 points and Deandre Jordan added 11. Meanwhile, Christian Braun had 17 points off the bench.
The Nuggets shot 45.1 percent from the floor, including 33.3 percent from the three-point line. They also won the board battle 49-45. The Nuggets blocked nine shots and had eight steals, which helped them cause 15 turnovers.
The Grizzles edged the San Antonio Spurs 99-97 on the road. They trailed 30-18 after the first quarter. Then, they rallied back. Jaren Jackson Jr. hit the game-winning shot with one second left to win. He led the way with 28 points while shooting 11 for 22. Meanwhile, Santi Aldama led the way with 15 points while shooting 5 for 10. GG Jackson II added 14 points while shooting 5 for 16. Also, Jake Laravia added 15 points while shooting 3 for 8. Scotty Pippen Jr. finished with 18 points while shooting 6 for 8. The Grizzlies lost the board battle 56-51 and also overcame 17 turnovers.
The Nuggets are 6-4 over the past 10 games in this series. Yet, the Grizzlies are 3-2 in the five games at home against the Nuggets. The Nuggets have won both games this season and will attempt to sweep the series.
NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Nuggets Odds
Memphis Grizzlies: +17 (-110)
Moneyline: +1100
Denver Nuggets: -17 (-110)
Moneyline: -2200
Over: 214.5 (-110)
Under: 214.5 (-110)
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Nuggets
Time: 9:05 PM ET/6:05 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Southeast and ALT Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread/Win
It has been a tough season for the Grizzlies. Unfortunately, they have dealt with numerous injuries to their stars, and it has hindered them. Ja Morant is out for the season. Additionally, Desmond Bane has missed some time. Bane even missed the last game on Friday. He averages 23.9 points per game. When he plays, he is effective for the Grizzlies. However, he also has struggled to stay upright. Marcus Smart has also been out since January. Therefore, everything that could go wrong has gone wrong.
In the meantime, the Grizzlies will rely on Jackson. When Jackson plays well, the Grizzlies are a competitive team. Yet, when another team takes him out, it becomes more difficult to thrive. The other Jackson, GG, emerged recently and can certainly become someone the Grizzlies can rely on if he continues to build on the momentum that he generated during the Spurs game.
The Grizzlies will cover the spread if both Jacksons can thrive and find their shot. Then, they must defend the rim well and not allow the Nuggets multiple chances.
Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win
Jokic's hip inflammation prevented him from playing on Saturday. Meanwhile, Murray has a nagging ankle injury. The Nuggets still have a chance to claim the top spot for the second consecutive season. Ultimately, it is one of the main reasons why they made the run to the NBA Finals last season. With 13 games left in the season, the Nuggets have to make the tough choice of resting their star players or playing them. There is a chance the Nuggets will fall to third place. Yet, playing their injured stars can cause them not to have them in the playoffs when they really need them.
Assuming Jokic and Murray sit out, the Nuggets still have Porter and Gordon. They were able to overcome the Trail Blazers on the road. Now, they will be at home. While they probably can beat the Grizzlies without their stars, it will probably not be the blowout it would be if Jokic and Murray were both available. Right now, those two are questionable for this game. Jackson and Jordan will likely have a role in this game as well. Thus, look for both to have a larger role if both sit out.
The Nuggets will cover the spread if their starters can produce well. Then, they must force the Grizzlies into bad shots.
Final Grizzlies-Nuggets Prediction & Pick
Much depends on Bane's availability for the Grizzlies and Jokic and Murray's availability for the Nuggets. Therefore, it is best to monitor their status before the game starts. Remember, a fully healthy Nuggets destroyed the Grizzlies by 37 at home and by four on the road. If Jokic plays, that may be enough for the Nuggets to cover the spread. If he does not, the Grizzlies may keep this close. We are assuming Jokic may sit out again, considering the Grizzlies are also an underperforming team. Therefore, look for the Grizzlies to keep this closer than usual.
Final Grizzlies-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies: +17 (-110)