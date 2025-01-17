ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we take a look at this next rematch in the Western Conference. The Memphis Grizzlies (26-15) will take on the San Antonio Spurs (19-20) as the teams finish their brief back-to-back series. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Spurs prediction and pick.

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently third in the Western Conference, but second in the Southwest Division behind the Houston Rockets. They've split their last 10 games at 5-5, but they beat San Antonio most recently 129-115. They'll look for the two-game sweep as they hit primetime on ESPN.

The San Antonio Spurs occupy the 12-spot in the Western Conference. They've gone 4-6 over their last 10 games, but they're just 1-4 over their last five including the recent loss to Memphis. As the short underdogs at home, they'll look to even this season series as they face Memphis in four total meetings this year.

Here are the Grizzlies-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Spurs Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: -2 (-112)

Moneyline: -136

San Antonio Spurs: +2 (-108)

Moneyline: +116

Over: 239 (-110)

Under: 239 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Spurs

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET/ 6:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently making a strong run in the Western Conference and they're returning to their form of two seasons ago when they finished second behind the Denver Nuggets. With Ja Morant playing at an All-Star level and turning in some of the craziest highlights we've seen this season, he'll continue to lead them in spreading the ball around and scoring. Jaren Jackson and Santi Aldama have also picked up their scoring and the Grizzlies look like a tough team to beat anywhere.

Expand Tweet



The Memphis Grizzlies managed to shoot 42% from three and out-rebounded the Spurs 52-44 during their most recent win. Even more impressive were the 28 team assists they totaled to match a manageable eight turnovers. Ball security and smart passing has been a focal point for this team moving forward and the better they can take care of the ball, the more opportunities they'll have to exploit mismatches in the paint with Jackson and along the perimeter with Morant.

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The San Antonio Spurs are lagging behind in the Western Conference, but it's been more of a testament to how difficult the West continues to be all season. The Spurs are noticeably further along in their development from a season ago and Victor Wembanyama is doing things the league has seldom seen from a rookie since its inception. As long as the pieces around him can come together and Chris Paul can continue leading this locker room, the Spurs will have a great chance to end the season with a winning record, something they haven't done in five seasons.

Expand Tweet



Rookie Stephon Castle led all scorers against the Grizzlies with 26 points and a career-high for the fourth-overall draft pick. This comes just days after he scored 23 points against the Lakers and the Spurs may have found another go-to scoring threat for their offense. He provides a great spark off the bench and if he continues playing at this rate, he could force himself into a starting role with more minutes. Look for him to get involved early and often during this contest.

Final Grizzlies-Spurs Prediction & Pick

The last meeting between these two teams was electric and while Memphis got the best of San Antonio, the Spurs will be looking for revenge in their home building in this one. They've gone 12-9 at home this season, but they've managed a 10-11 record against the spread. The Grizzlies post a much better mark at 27-14 ATS and they've gone an impressive 13-8 ATS on the road.

The main difference in this game is the guard play from Ja Morant and the size of the wing players for the Grizzlies. Victor Wembanyama struggled against the DPOY defense of Jaren Jackson Jr. and isn't able to become a game changer against a team like the Grizzlies. While these two teams make for an exciting game, the Grizzlies roster is built slightly better to withstand a four-quarter slugfest.

For our final prediction, we're going to roll with the Memphis Grizzlies to cover this spread and win the game on the road. They're feeling a ton of momentum at the moment and we should see another big performance out of Ja Morant.

Final Grizzlies-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies -2 (-112)