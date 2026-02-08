Khris Middleton was one of the key pieces involved in the Dallas Mavericks' trade with the Washington Wizards that sent Anthony Davis to Washington. However, since the trade was made, Middleton has yet to make his debut with his new team. A new report sheds light on when he could finally play for Dallas.

Despite joining the Mavericks before the game against the San Antonio Spurs, Middleton is not making his debut on Saturday. Instead, the hope is that the 34-year-old forward is aiming to make his debut on Tuesday, February 10, when Dallas takes on the Phoenix Suns, according to Christian Clark of The Athletic.

“Khris Middleton joined the Mavericks in San Antonio today. He’s hopeful he’ll be able to play Tuesday in Phoenix.”

This was the second time the 14-year veteran was traded in two seasons. He was initially dealt from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Wizards at the trade deadline in the 2024-25 campaign. Then, Washington traded Middleton to the Mavericks right before the deadline this season.

Khris Middleton is likely to step in as the backup small forward and/or power forward in Dallas once he eventually makes his debut. That's a similar role he was playing for the Wizards, so not much should change for the three-time All-Star. However, his playing could potentially go down with the Mavericks.

He's managed to play in 34 games so far this season, as Middleton has been forced to miss some games due to injury management. In the games he has played, Khris Middleton is averaging 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while completing 43.3% of his field goal attempts and shooting 33.3% from beyond the three-point line.