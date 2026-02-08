Mac McClung will always be known as a dunker, one of the greatest ever to be clear, but the odds of the 27-year-0ld guard becoming a regular in-game contributor are quite slim. Though, one probably could have said the same thing about him winning the Slam Dunk Contest three years in a row. He remains focused on fulfilling his NBA dream.

The Chicago Bulls recently signed him to a two-way contract earlier this week, but the former Georgetown and Texas Tech talent will have another opportunity to showcase his skills in front of a large audience. McClung will participate in All-Star Weekend as a member of Austin Rivers' Rising Stars squad, which is comprised of G League players, per the NBA Communications X account. He is replacing San Antonio Spurs guard David Jones Garcia.

The slam dunk legend will look to entertain the masses once more, but this time, he aims to display the full scope of his abilities. And he will do so in Los Angeles. Through four NBA games this season (first three were with the Indiana Pacers), McClung is averaging 5.8 points in 11.8 minutes per contest. Although his playing time in The Association is limited, he should be one of the standouts on Rivers' team.

Mac McClung earned G League MVP honors during the 2023-24 campaign, so he could be a go-to option in the 2026 Rising Stars event. But it will be much harder to excel against the best rookies and sophomores the NBA has to offer.

The Gate City, Virginia native will try to remind people that he can do more than dunk a basketball. If nothing else, McClung should be able to put on a solid show. This is his weekend, after all.