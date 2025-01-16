Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant added another person to his posterization list: Victor Wembanyama. After all, Morant embarrassed Wembanyama with an epic poster during Wednesday's win. A 21-point and 12-assist double-double has become routine for the Memphis guard.

When Michael Wallace asked about the dunk on Wembanyama post-game, Morant explained that he doesn't care who's at the basket when he's trying to dunk.

“It was another person at the rim,” Morant said. “I've dunked on plenty of people, bro. He don't get no pass. If you at the rim, I'mma try you at that situation.”

He's not joking. In December at the TD Garden against the Boston Celtics, he created another highlight-reel moment. As he drove baseline, Morant went viral for a reverse dunk on Kristaps Porzingis. Funny enough, he's 7'2 and the Grizzlies guard dunked on him with ease. Plus, dunking is one thing, but it's another to do a reverse dunk. Morant's athleticism continues to shine.

Ja Morant's dunk on Victor Wembanyama stunned the Grizzlies

Memphis is used to seeing jaw-dropping moments from Morant. However, this might be one of the top ones. Also, the dunk wasn't a blindside or Morant coming off of the weak side. This was a line drive to the basket. Wembanyama saw that Morant was getting ready to dunk, and that's exactly what happened.

Luckily, Memphis is more than simply a one-man show. They have the highest-scoring offense in the NBA. Thanks to Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr, and Desmond Bane, they've formed a lethal trio that can excel from all areas of the floor. Plus, there's a dynamic element Morant brings with his athleticism.

It forces defenses to load up on him, and even clog the paint. That allows guys like Bane and Jackson Jr. the opportunity to get clean looks from the perimeter. The offense has allowed head coach Taylor Jenkins to be super creative and throw a variety of looks.

For instance, the team hasn't had a game scoring below 100 points that season. Not to mention, Morant dealt with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder, which sidelined him for almost two weeks. As soon as he came back, Memphis continued its success.

Ultimately, this likely won't be the last time Morant tries to climb the ladder and posterize a big man. His nuclear athleticism catches many off guard, even his teammates, and coaches. Still, this moment might be towards the top for the Memphis point guard for who he's dunked on.