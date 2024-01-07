The Suns get their first look at Ja Morant this season.

We're back with another prediction and pick for NBA Sunday action as we head over to the Western Conference for the third game between these two contenders in the playoff hunt. The Memphis Grizzlies (12-23) will take on the Phoenix Suns (19-16) as the two teams meet for the final time this season. Check out our NBA odds series for our Grizzlies-Suns prediction and pick.

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently fourth in the Southwest Division and they're 13th in the Western Conference standings. They saw a nice winning streak come to fruition upon Ja Morant's return to the lineup, but they've since cooled off, going just 2-4 during their last six games. Their last game was a massive 127-113 win over the L.A. Lakers and they'll hope to build on that momentum here.

The Phoenix Suns are currently third in the Pacific Division and they sit at eighth in the Western standings. They've been the opposite story as they've won five of their last six games. Since returning Bradley Beal back from injury, they've seen great success and come into this game fresh off a 113-97 win over the Miami Heat.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Suns Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +4 (-110)

Moneyline: +145

Phoenix Suns: -4 (-110)

Moneyline: -175

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Suns

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies were able to capitalize on a sliding Lakers team in their last game as they came away with the much-needed win. It's been a rough stretch for Memphis as well dropping games to Sacramento and Denver by more than 30 points. Still, they're working on getting their feet back from under them and they could mount a run and put themselves right back into the playoff picture. Desmond Bane has seen a tremendous boost since Morant's return as he can once again fall back into his spot-up shooting role and not have to create his own shots all the time. Ja Morant is already looking primed with his athleticism, but he's still waiting for his game flow and cardio to come together.

The Grizzlies will need to build upon their last win and come out with the same energy in this game. The Suns may be without Kevin Durant, so it could open the opportunity for the Grizzlies to hang in this game if the teams start trading buckets. Jaren Jackson Jr. could have a very solid matchup here and he helped the Grizzlies inch closer in their last meeting with the Suns. He's been spreading the floor with his three-point shooting, so expect him to continue doing the same here tonight.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Since Bradley Beal's return, the Suns have gone on a great run and they took down good teams in the Rockets, Magic, and most recently the Heat. It was a historic night for Grayson Allen as he tied the Suns' franchise record with a career-high nine threes in the game. They knew all long how streaky of a shooter he can be when he gets hot and they're happy to have him showing signs of greatness as the season hits full stride. Kevin Durant was sidelined in their last game and may be doubtful to play in this one. The Suns will need similar performances from role players like Allen to help lift them in games without their superstar scorers.

Bradley Beal notched 25 points in the Suns' last game and it's great to see him returning to his previous form. With his versatility on the offensive end coupled with Devin Booker, the Suns have two of the best scoring guards in the game right now. It'll be interesting to see how they match the pace of the Grizzlies in this game, but they're confident knowing they've beaten this team twice before with a compromised lineup of their own. Look for their defense to lock down as well knowing the recent offensive struggles the Grizzlies have had.

Final Grizzlies-Suns Prediction & Pick

This will be a fun game as the Phoenix Suns get their first look at Ja Morant on the season. They own the season series against the Grizzlies 2-0 and they've been able to match their rebounding in the paint. With Ja Morant back, the Grizzlies should play a much more competitive game with his ability to score at a moment's notice. However, the Suns' duo of Booker and Beal is bound to go shot-for-shot with Morant and our prediction sides with the Phoenix Suns to outlast in a high-scoring game.

Final Grizzlies-Suns Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -4 (-110)