3 star Guardians prospects who must be on expanded September roster for World Series push

The Cleveland Guardians didn’t have a ton of expectations heading into the 2022 season. Yet with just a few weeks left in the regular season, it’s clear that it’s postseason or bust for the Guardians.

Cleveland has taken control over the American League Central in the past few weeks since the 2022 MLB trade deadline, but they don’t exactly have a massive lead. Thr Minnesota Twins are just a game out of first place, and the Chicago White Sox are lurking 2.5 games out of first as well. So it’s clear that, while they currently have the inside track to a playoff spot, the AL Central is still very much up for grabs.

The Guardians are in a good position to make some noise in the postseason if they are able to secure a spot. And as rosters expand in September, they could get a chance to take a look at some prospects who could help them down the stretch of the season. Let’s take a look at three of Cleveland’s best prospects who could be promoted to the majors in September.

3 prospects the Cleveland Guardians need to call up

3. Bo Naylor

The Guardians have struggled to get any sort of production from their catchers this season. With September rolling around, it may be time to to give their fifth overall prospect, Bo Naylor, a look behind the plate.

Naylor started the 2022 season at Double-A, and played well enough to earn a promotion to Triple-A midway through the season. He’s regressed a bit since being promoted to Triple-A, but his numbers are still solid enough (.248 BA, 7 HR, 24 RBI, .851 OPS) to make many believe it’s time to give him a look in the majors.

Cleveland has been using a platoon of Austin Hedges and Luke Maile for most of the season, and neither guy has been overly productive, although Maile has been a bit better. Naylor hasn’t lit up the minors this season, but he’s been productive enough to warrant a look in the majors, especially given how poor Hedges and Maile have been. Naylor wouldn’t have a ton of expectations, but who knows, if he succeeds, he could find himself starting in the postseason for Cleveland if they were to make it there.

2. Brayan Rocchio

Brayan Rocchio is another top 100 prospect who could see the majors for the first time in his career in September. The versatile infielder has had a very productive season in Double-A, and he’s been playing well enough that the Guardians could decide to give him a shot to prove himself in the majors earlier than expected.

Rocchio has followed up on his solid finish to the 2021 season with a productive 2022 campaign for the Akron RubberDucks in Double-A. Rocchio’s stats this season (.266 BA, 13 HR, 48 RBI, .783 OPS) highlight a productive hitter who has been able to succeed in several different aspects of hitting this season.

There are some concerns with Rocchio, as his OPS is a bit lower than it should be, and he hasn’t found a true home in the field yet. He would really be used off the bench if he got called up, as the Guardians are well stocked at the middle infield and third base, which are his three main spots. But giving Rocchio a quick look at the majors wouldn’t hurt, and may ultimately help further his development come next season.

1. George Valera

Goerge Valera is the Guardians second overall prospect, and 32nd ranked prospect in the entire MLB. He’s had a very good 2022 campaign, primarily playing in Double-A, and he may end up being the perfect player for Cleveland to call up over the remainder of the 2022 season.

Valera hit well enough in Double-A (.264 BA, 15 HR, 59 RBI, .837 OPS) to earn a promotion to Triple-A recently, and the majors could be the next stop on his list. Valera has only hit .207 over eight games in Triple-A, but he’s played well enough in Double-A for most of the season to warrant a promotion to the minors.

Not only is Valera is a fantastic hitter, but he could immediately help out Cleveland’s outfield, which desperately needs an influx of talent. Myles Straw has somehow stayed in the lineup all season long despite hitting .206 with zero home runs, and the Guardians can’t really afford to run him out every day if they want to win it all this season.

Valera is still a bit raw, but he has fantastic plate discipline, which should help him hold his own in the majors. Not to mention, he’s also a power hitter by nature, and that would be a welcome sight in the Guardians outfield, which has been short on power all season long. Valera is highly-rated for a reason, and it may be time to find out why by promoting him to the majors in September.