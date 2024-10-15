Cleveland Guardians reliever Joey Cantillo had a historically bad performance in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees. Cantillo set an MLB record for the most wild pitches by a reliever in a playoff game, with four in just 0.1 innings pitched. Speaking of Guardians manager Stephen Vogt, Chris Rose questioned the decision of not pivoting away from Cantillo sooner and using the young lefty in such a tough spot in the first place.

“I really thought that Stephen Vogt put him in an odd position. I would have gone with somebody with a little more playoff experience, maybe a shorter reliever, a guy who's used to coming on with traffic. I thought it was an odd choice and the poor kid, he tied a playoff record of Rick Ankiel of wild pitches in one inning of a playoff game.

“For people that don't remember it, it was rough watching him. I think he threw six wild pitches in a game. It was brutal and you kinda had that same feeling here, like ‘Oh my gosh, this poor kid's spiking everything!'”

In the bottom of the third, Cantillo came in for starter Alex Cobb with two outs and the bases loaded. His first wild pitch scored Aaron Judge. He then walked Anthony Rizzo. Mike Stanton scored another wild pitch before Alex Verdugo struck out. Vogt kept in Cantillo in the bottom of the fourth and he walked Gleyber Torres. Two more wild pitches moved Torres to third before Cantillo walked Juan Soto. Only then did Vogt bring in Pedro Avila to pitch.

Vogt, given an overabundance of talented options out of his bullpen, made the wrong choice, perhaps in an attempt to save arms for later in the series. The Yankees are content to work the pitch count, and Vogt should've used a more aggressive arm. It backfired spectacularly and cost the Guardians Game 1.

Guardians, Vogt should've known to not bring in Cantillo

It took two to tango to put the Guardians in that position. Cobb allowed Soto to solo homer to start the inning, then walked Aaron Judge, Stanton and Volpe. The margin for error was razor thin and Cantillo didn't step up, per The Athletic's Tyler Kepner.

“That performance was obviously the difference in the game,” Cantillo said. “So that’s on me.”

Cantillo came over from San Diego in 2020. The franchise believes in him long-term, as evidenced by Matthew Boyd's high praise of him even after Monday's struggles.

“He’s going to be an anchor for years to come,” said Boyd. “He’s a stud, a starter with four pitches. It just happens; we’re human. But he’ll be completely fine. He’s been so good for us this year. We wouldn’t be here without him.”

Game 2 of the ALCS begins Tuesday at 7:38 p.m. EST.