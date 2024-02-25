Veteran pitcher Carlos Carrasco returned to the Cleveland Guardians after spending three seasons with the New York Mets. On Saturday, he made his first start in four years for Cleveland during spring training and he made a heartfelt admission about his experience.
Carrasco claims “it feels like home,” playing for the Guardians once again, per Mandy Bell of MLB.com. He went on to explain how nervous he felt walking up to the mound in his return. But overall, Carlos Carrasco is just happy to be back with Cleveland.
“It feels good. It feels like home. As soon as I got to the mound, I had a lot of feelings. I pitched here for 11 years. Getting back there, I was so nervous I couldn't feel the ball. I've been playing baseball for a long time, but I was so, so, so nervous going out to the mound.”
Carlos Carrasco played just one inning for the Guardians on Saturday. It's pretty normal in the early stages of spring training for pitchers to play minimal time. Even so, Carrasco was nervous but did play decently well. He finished the day allowing a hit and a walk. But he didn't allow any earned runs in the first inning either.
The Guardians should be happy to have Carrasco back in the rotation. He provides solid depth for a team aiming to make a World Series run. He struggled a bit with the Mets last season but he has a real chance to turn things around. On his career, Carlos Carrasco has a 4.04 ERA, 1,573 strikeouts, and a 1.247 WHIP.