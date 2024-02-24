Spring training has finally begun as the Cleveland Guardians are preparing for the 2024 season. However, the franchise was dealt some bad news on Saturday after one of their top prospects received an injury.
Prospect outfielder, George Valera, officially fell to a hamstring injury, per team reporter Mandy Bell. The Guardians' prospect is due to miss “a few weeks.”
Not great timing for the Guardians' prospect outfielder. Many expected Valera to make the active roster and play an integral role for Cleveland this season. Instead, this injury makes it less likely he'll begin the new season in the Majors. Hopefully, he's able to make a full recovery and get back to action sooner, rather than later.
Valera is considered a top-five prospect in the Guardians' organization. He's mainly known for his power-hitting and has the potential of being a consistent big bat at the plate. But injuries have plagued much of his early career in the Minors. He's dealt with hamstring injuries before and he spent time nursing a wrist injury as well.
Last season, George Valera went viral after shoving an umpire in a brawl during a Minor League game. It wasn't his best moment, but the Guardians still view Valera in high regard. His potential is still through the roof as he's only 23 years old. So Cleveland will continue bringing him along until he's ready for the big leagues.
With that said, look for Valera to make a full recovery right before the start of the 2024 season. As previously mentioned, he's now more likely to begin the season in the Minors. But if he puts up strong numbers during that time, the Guardians may consider calling him as soon as possible.