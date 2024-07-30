The Cleveland Guardians have addressed their pitching concerns via a trade with the San Francisco Giants. Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that Cleveland is acquiring starting pitcher Alex Cobb from San Francisco. The Giants will receive prospect Jacob Bresnahan and a player to be named later, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The Guardians have found success in 2024 but the team's pitching has endured an up-and-down campaign. Cobb is a veteran presence who should provide a necessary element of stability in the rotation.

Ace Shane Bieber suffered a season-ending injury after a terrific start to the year. Triston McKenzie was optioned to Triple-A following a forgettable start to the season. Carlos Carrasco has yet to find his groove in his return to Cleveland. The Guardians clearly needed rotation help and Cobb projects to fill the area of need.

What Alex Cobb brings to Guardians

Cobb, a veteran hurler, has not pitched in 2024 due to injuries. However, he is expected to return soon.

In 2023, Cobb was selected to his first All-Star team. He has posted ERAs in the high 3's over the past three seasons. Cobb is not a dominant pitcher but he is more than capable of playing a big role for a contending ball club.

Cleveland's best pitchers in 2024 have been younger hurlers. The rotation will unquestionably benefit from an experienced veteran such as Cobb. Of course, the Guardians will need to be patient as Cobb makes his return from injury.

Perhaps he will perform well once he gets a few starts under his belt this season.

Cleveland may not be done making moves as the deadline nears. The Guardians added a boost to their outfield by acquiring Lane Thomas from the Washington Nationals on Monday. Cleveland is looking to improve its roster in any possible way in hopes of recapturing the American League Central division title.