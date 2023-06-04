The Cleveland Guardians are struggling this year in the weak American League Central, and that means that the team could be involved in several moves as the trade deadline approaches. One of the most sought after players could be shortstop Amed Rosario.

The Guardians are not concerned about moving him right now. They hope to fight their way back into contention from their 25-32 start, but Rosario had to leave Saturday night's game against the Minnesota Twins with left knee soreness.

The 27-year-old Rosario is one of the team's leaders and is a solid defensive presence. However, he is struggling quite a bit with his offense this season, and that's an issue for a team that often struggles to drive the ball for power and put runs on the board.

Rosario is slashing .226/.272/.316 with 1 home run and just 13 RBI. He has been recognized for his speed on the base paths, and that has come to the forefront as he has 8 stolen bases and he has not been thrown out this year.

The other aspect that his speed plays a role is that he leads the American League with 4 triples. He also led the league in that category a year ago with 9 three-base hits.

Amed Rosario was 0-for-2 when he came out of the game, and he was replaced by backup Tyler Freeman in the No. 2 spot in the Cleveland lineup.

The Guardians currently sit in third place in the American League Central Division. They trail the first-place Twins by 5.5 games and they are also trying to track down the Detroit Tigers. The Twins are the only team in the division with a winning record.