The Cleveland Guardians take on the Minnesota Twins. Our MLB odds series has our Guardians Twins prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Guardians Twins.

The Cleveland Guardians are in real trouble, and this is a weekend in which they need to reduce the amount of trouble they are dealing with. The Guardians are behind the first-place Minnesota Twins in the American League Central Division. That is the foremost reason Cleveland needs to win this game and, at the very least, needs to avoid being swept after losing on Friday night in the first game of this weekend series. However, it's about more than just being behind Minnesota; the Guardians are several games under .500. They simply have to win games before they think about catching anyone. The Guardians have had one of the worst offenses in Major League Baseball. They have been held to two runs or fewer in a large percentage of their games, Friday's 1-0 loss being yet another example. A team-wide power outage has remained in evidence for two whole months. It's a disastrous start to the season for a team which made so much with its resources last season, overtaking the underachieving Twins and White Sox to win the Central and move to the playoffs. This year, the Guardians and White Sox are clearly underachieving more than the Twins. Minnesota has not had a great season by any means — the Twins are just above .500 — but compared to Cleveland, Minnesota is doing really well. We will see if this dynamic changes anytime soon.

The Minnesota Twins have Terry Francona's team on the ropes; let's see if Minnesota can deliver a knockout blow, or at least create a standing eight count.

Here are the Guardians-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Twins Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-172)

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+142)

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

How To Watch Guardians vs. Twins

TV: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The Guardians are playing terrible offense, and sure, that is a reason to pick against them. However, in a one-game situation — one day after Cleveland got shut out by the Twins — it only stands to reason that due to the laws of averages, Cleveland is bound to play a lot better on offense. The Guardians will get some clutch hits. They will come through with runners in scoring position. It's really hard for a team to continue to be as bad as the Guardians have been every game. They're bound to play better.

Cleveland sends promising young pitcher Logan Allen to the mound in this game. He should be able to hold down the Twins and make sure that even if Cleveland scores only three, Minnesota will score only two.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Guardians are simply a disaster at the plate. You can look through the scores of every Guardian game this season and see for yourself how many times Cleveland has scored two runs or fewer. Hint: more than 20 games with under 60 games played this season. Nearly every other game, the Guardians get shut down.

Minnesota, meanwhile, sends Sonny Gray, one of its best pitchers, to the mound in this contest. Gray versus Cleveland is a recipe for a Minnesota win.

Final Guardians-Twins Prediction & Pick

The Guardians aren't good, but are they going to remain this bad the whole season? It's a hard question to answer, which is why you're better off passing on this game. Wait for a live-betting angle, perhaps.

Final Guardians-Twins Prediction & Pick: Guardians +1.5