With the Cleveland Guardians making moves to bolster their team heading into next season, one player who has been speculated about in terms of his future is Steven Kwan. As rumors around the Guardians and Kwan continue, the latest in their relationship has been a deal to avoid arbitration.

According to Robert Murray, Cleveland and Kwan have agreed on $7.725 million for this upcoming season, despite the immense amount of trade rumors that have been going on. Kwam has remained a player to watch in the trade market, coming off a season where he recorded a .272 batting average to go along with 11 home runs and 56 RBIs in 156 games.

Guardians insider Paul Hoynes would speak on Dec. 18 on “Foul Territory” about the moves Cleveland could make, saying that the 28-year-0ld has been “getting a lot of calls” about him.

“I guess the big name out there is Stephen Kwan, that's the name they're getting a lot of calls on,” Hoynes said. “That's the one player that people want. They came after him at the deadline last season. This winter, it's been the same, but I get the impression that he's going to be the opening day left fielder for Cleveland.”

“Depending on how the season goes, there could be more activity at the deadline, because he's only got two years of control left,” Hoynes continued. “So, as you know, if he hasn't signed an extension by now, that usually means, one way or the other, he's going to be leaving Cleveland and then probably within the next two years.”

The Guardians don't want to sign a free agent to a two/three-year deal because it would block the development of younger players, says @Hoynsie. "They'll add a hitter at some point, but I don't think it's gonna be a high-profile guy, or maybe even a mid-level guy." pic.twitter.com/PMzUAS9FBv — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 18, 2025

It remains to be seen what happens with the Guardians and Kwan as the team looks to further improve after finishing with an AL Central-winning 88-74 record, losing in the wild-card series to the Detroit Tigers.