The Cleveland Guardians are making plenty of headlines in the MLB and are chasing the Minnesota Twins for first place in the American League Central. Now, their Triple-A affiliate, the Columbus Clippers, drew some attention in Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers Triple-A affiliate Nashville Sounds.

George Valera, who is one of the Guardians' top prospects, ignited a fiery brawl during the game that involved shoving an umpire and ultimately led to both dugouts being cleared in a long delay.

Here is the entire George Valera incident from tonight in the Clippers game vs the Sounds. Valera likely looking at a suspension. pic.twitter.com/xRWseGUFMM — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) July 7, 2023

Alex Jackson, the Sounds catcher, and Valera began chirping with one another before the umpire got in the middle of them. Then, Valera shoved the umpire, proceeded to punch Jackson in the chest, and then everything unraveled from that point on.

Abner Uribe, the Sounds closer, was seen running from the dugout and swinging at everybody in sight before he was pulled out of the madness. After the dust settled, all three of Uribe, Jackson, and Valera were ejected from the contests as the Guardians minor league affiliate stole headlines.

Valera, who is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the organization, has struggled a bit this season, hitting just .219 with one home run and 11 RBI. Now, after this ejection, further discipline and a suspension could be handed down after he made contact with an umpire and swung at the opposing catcher.

It certainly isn't a good look for either club, and it will be interesting to see what type of punishment is handed down by the league after a wild benches-clearing brawl.