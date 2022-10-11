Guardians revisit Myles Straw, Yankees fans verbal altercation ahead of ALDS

Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees fans will certainly remember the Myles Straw-Yankees fans verbal altercation that transpired in April. The incident led to fans throwing objects on the field in what became a dangerous situation. The Guardians are set to return to the hostile environment that is Yankee Stadium for the ALDS. Terry Francona, Myles Straw, and other Guardians recently revisited the incident, per Bally Sports Cleveland on Twitter.

The @CleGuardians' early-season visit to the Bronx brought them together and shaped their identity in a way no one could have imagined.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/WOKsRaEAkE — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) October 11, 2022

“We probably know it’s going to be pretty hostile, but it’s baseball, it’s noise,” Straw said. “So we’ll just go out there and have fun playing here. It’s a great stadium. It’s a great place. Really good team over there, so definitely got to be locked in and just try to have fun playing baseball again.”

Myles Straw climbed the outfield fence after a Yankees fan taunted Steven Kwan, who was dealing with an injury. The Guardians ended up losing the game but felt that the moment brought the team together.

“We were still going through some growing pains at that point in the season,” Guardians catcher Austin Hedges said. “This was a great hurdle for us to come into a hostile environment…but we responded and I think who we became after that series is kind of the identity we have now.”

“I felt like for us when we came here, it was a good bonding moment,” added Guardians ALDS Game 1 pitcher Cal Quantrill.

Finally, Guardians manager Terry Francona said the Yankee Stadium crowd is part of the fun of being in New York.

“This is New York, and that’s part of the fun of being here,” Francona said. “Shoot, in the old stadium, it was like you almost wore it as a badge of honor.”

The Guardians will look to get their revenge and upset the odds against the Yankees in the ALDS.