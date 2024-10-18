The Cleveland Guardians were one out from falling into the dreaded 3-0 hole against the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series. Thanks to some late heroics that is not going to happen.

David Fry crushed a Clay Holmes offering in the bottom of the 10th inning for a two-run walk-off home run. It is the 10th walk-off home run in Cleveland postseason history.

After the game, Fry put his mindset into perspective.

“I just told God… take the at-bat. I still don't know what happened.”

Cleveland actually held a 3-1 lead with two outs in the 8th inning. They had the best closer in the world, Emmanuel Clase, on the mound. Things looked peachy. Then Aaron Judge took a 99 mph fastball the other way for a game-tying two-run home run. Giancarlo Stanton followed that with a home run himself, taking Clase deep to center.

Suddenly, the Guardians found themselves trailing 4-3. New York would tack on another run in the ninth for a 5-3 lead.

The Yankees brought in their closer, Clay Holmes, to finish out the game. Holmes has been lights out this postseason.

He closed out the eighth and retired the first two batters of the ninth. It appeared as though the Guardians' season was about to end. Then a glimmer of light flashed as Lane Thomas hit a two-out double off of the wall, keeping hope alive.

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt made a bold move, inserting rookie Jhonkensy Noel to pinch hit. Pinch hit he did. Noel decimated Holmes' pitch for a no-doubt home run, tying the game 5-5. It was only the second time a Cleveland player hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning or later, joining Albert Belle in 1995, per MLB's Sarah Langs.

Guardians reliever Pedro Avila worked around two walks to send the game into the bottom of the 10th. That set the stage for Fry.

Fry, like Noel, hit a no-doubter and knew immediately the ball was out of the park. Guardians fans rejoiced as their season was saved. But as all baseball fans know, momentum is only as good as tomorrow's starter.

The Yankees will toss 15-game winner Luis Gil on the mound. The Guardians will counter with Gavin Williams, who was mostly atrocious in 2024.

Cleveland might just need more heroics if they want to send the series back to New York tied.