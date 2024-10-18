The New York Yankees have demonstrated more offensive versatility in the 2024 MLB playoffs than fans have been accustomed to seeing in recent years, but they can still go back to their bread and butter when necessary.

Trailing 3-1 versus the Cleveland Guardians in the eighth inning, Aaron Judge briefly changed the complexion of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series with one swing of the bat. He muscled the ball over the wall for a two-run home run off the best closer in baseball, Emmanuel Clase. Not to be outdone, Giancarlo Stanton immediately added to his impressive postseason career with a go-ahead dinger.

The prolific sluggers lifted New York to a 4-3 lead and temporarily demoralized the home crowd. Pandemonium would erupt again before the final out was recorded, as the Guardians gifted their fans one of the most epic finishes in recent memory. But the Yankees made history in Progressive Field nonetheless.

They are the first MLB franchise to hit back-to-back homers to take the lead after a multi-run deficit in the eighth or later, per OptaSTATS.

Can the middle of the lineup push the Yankees forward?

Judge's October foibles are well-documented, but he is starting to awaken against the Guardians. He thrives in this ballpark and is rediscovering his elite power stroke at the right time. Stanton is always a threat to go yard, and the 2024 playoffs have been no different (three HRs). Manager Aaron Boone will need both of these big bats to stay ferocious if his club is going to recover from a stinging 7-5 Game 3 defeat and advance to the World Series.

The Yankees should take solace in the fact that they punched back against Cleveland's most important pitcher. They are bashing Stephen Vogt's staff and putting themselves in position to win every night. There are still questions about New York's own arsenal of arms, however.

Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton must inflict enough damage to compensate for any additional mishaps. The AL East champions will have to quickly adjust their psyche for Friday night's Game 4.