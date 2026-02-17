The Cleveland Guardians are beginning spring training practices, as is every Major League Baseball club. Cleveland has a set goal in mind for the 2026 season. Guardians manager Stephen Vogt says winning it all is what the team is striving for.

“We're here for one thing, and that's to win a World Series,” Vogt said, per MLB.com.

Cleveland is hoping to return to the top of the American League Central standings in 2026. The Guardians finished the 2025 season with an 88-74 record. Cleveland won the AL Central, finishing just ahead of the Detroit Tigers in the standings.

The Guardians ended up losing to the Tigers though in the AL Wild Card round.

Guardians have big expectations for the 2026 season

Cleveland's manager is leading a Guardians team that has been given a lot of distractions this offseason. There's an ongoing federal investigation into Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase, over alleged pitch-rigging. The investigation is ongoing.

The Guardians are trying to move forward and avoid those distractions. Vogt isn't speaking publicly about the Clase investigation. He is however making comment on the trending news that more pitches will be called from the dugout this coming season.

“I know it’s happening now in some places, but it won’t happen in Cleveland,” Vogt said, per the Athletic. “We haven’t called them because we’re not back there — and I’m biased because I used to be. I don’t know what they’re seeing or feeling. I don’t know where the pitchers are missing or by how much. We’re blessed with three unbelievable game callers. Maybe it’s different if we had a catcher who wasn’t a good game caller, but our guys do all the homework.”

Cleveland has a mix of young talent, along with veteran leadership. The Guardians are expecting big things this year from their young prospects including outfielder Chase DeLauter. DeLauter posted a .264 batting average in the minors in 2025, with seven home runs. He played a bit with the Guardians in the postseason, logging six total at-bats.

The Guardians start spring training games on Saturday, against the Cincinnati Reds.