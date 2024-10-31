The Cleveland Guardians bench coach, Craig Albernaz, has decided to withdraw his name from consideration for the managerial position with the Miami Marlins. This marks the second time this offseason that Albernaz has opted out of a potential managerial role, having previously stepped back from the running for the Chicago White Sox job. His decision to remain with the Guardians solidifies his commitment to the team amidst widespread recognition of his managerial potential in major league baseball.

“Cleveland Guardians bench coach Craig Albernaz withdrew from consideration for the Miami Marlins managerial job, sources tell ESPN. He had done the same with the Chicago White Sox. Albernaz will remain in Cleveland. He is regarded by front offices as a future big league manager,” via Jeff Passan on X, formerly Twitter.

Albernaz, who was once considered a front-runner for both the White Sox and Marlin’s positions, is highly regarded in baseball circles for his leadership and strategic acumen. His coaching prowess and understanding of the game have made him a valuable asset to the Guardians and a sought-after candidate for higher managerial roles.

Craig Albernaz opts to remain with the Guardians for 2025

The decision to stay with Cleveland comes at a time when the Guardians are actively working to build on recent successes and stabilize their coaching staff. By retaining Albernaz, the Guardians ensure continuity within their coaching ranks, which is crucial for the team’s strategic development and the nurturing of young talent.

The Marlins and the White Sox will now have to continue their search for new managers without one of their top candidates. Both teams are in a phase of restructuring and were looking at Albernaz as someone who could bring fresh perspectives and drive their teams forward.

For Albernaz, the decision to withdraw from these opportunities was not made lightly. His choice indicates a deep commitment to his current team and a strategic decision to continue developing his skills within a familiar environment. The Guardians’ front office and players have expressed confidence in his abilities, and his leadership continues to be integral to the team’s operations.

As the MLB offseason progresses, it will be interesting to see how the career of Albernaz develops and whether he will entertain managerial offers in the future. For now, he remains a key figure within the Guardians’ coaching staff, poised to contribute to their success in the 2025 season.