Manager Stephen Vogt and the Cleveland Guardians have been ousted from the ALCS at the hands of the New York Yankees. But as Vogt looks back at the ALCS, he doesn't have any regrets.

Of course, he would've liked to see a different outcome than a 4-1 series loss. However, Vogt remains confident in his decision-making and won't be looking back at what he could've done differently, via Travis Sawchik of theScore.

“The way I do it is I ask myself what's true,” Vogt said. “You can write a narrative in your head and spin yourself down a negative path and beat yourself up and second-guess and go back, but what's true is you made what you thought was the best decision in the moment and you leave it behind.”

“I have a mentor of mine that says learn the lesson, leave the event,” Vogt continued. “You leave the event behind and learn everything you can from it, there's no going back.”

Through the entire ALCS, Vogt made 44 changes between the team's pitching and lineup. Boone, in contrast, made 31, via Sawchik. And no matter what happened after Vogt made that change, Cleveland's manager is sticking by it.

Eventually, Vogt will need to look back at the ALCS to analyze the team's performance. When he does, he'll see a lineup in which the bats went cold at times and the bullpen didn't live up to par. They were held to just two runs in Game 1 and 5. Furthermore, star closer Emmanuel Clase was not up his usual self. The rest of the bullpen followed suit, unable to limit the Yankees late in the game.

Still, the bullpen was Cleveland's greatest strength throughout the regular season. They also ranked 14th in runs scored with 708. While the team could improve in both areas, Stephen Vogt has a strong core to work with.

His first season at the helm saw the Guardians make a run to the ALCS. He will now reflect on his experience and look to get Cleveland even further in year two.